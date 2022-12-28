Dawn Annette Renfrow, 64, of Owensboro, left this world to meet our Lord and Savior early on Christmas morning with her loved ones by her side. She was born June 19, 1958, in Hatfield, Indiana to the late Donald Ellis Lloyd and Ellen Ruth Lloyd. Dawn was a dedicated and loving nurse for over 40 years. To work with Dawn was to love her because there was not a dull moment with her around. She spent the last 15 years of her career at Wendell Foster where she loved her job, co-workers, and cherished the residents even more. She also spent over 20 years at Bon Harbor Nursing Home where several lifelong friends and countless treasured memories were made.
Dawn had an amazing sense of humor and passed that on to her loving sons, Chad and Landon. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her beloved grandsons, and laughing with friends. As part of her job with Wendell Foster, she enjoyed traveling all over the country especially to the beach to help provide her residents some amazing vacations. Dawn was known to many as the “Dog Whisperer”, as she loved all animals, especially dogs, and they loved her. She enjoyed gardening and tending to the beautiful flowers in her yard.
She is survived by two sons, Chad Siddons (Jeanna) and Landon Renfrow (Josie McBride), and grandsons, Blake Siddons and Layton Renfrow, who were both the apple of her eye. She is also survived by her brother, Donald Hugh Lloyd (Annie), and nephews, Eric Lloyd and Travis Lloyd, whom she was especially proud to have helped raise. Also left to treasure her memory is her best friend, Della Wall. She was an amazing dear friend who stayed by Dawn’s side until the very end. The family is forever grateful for her friendship.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Wendell Foster, P.O. Box 1668, Owensboro, KY 42302.
