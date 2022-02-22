SACRAMENTO — Dawn Galloway Sasser, 62, of Sacramento, died Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at 1:35 AM at Baptist Health in Madisonville. She was born in Madisonville on June 24, 1959. She was a homemaker and member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Bremen. She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Sasser; brothers, David and Steven Galloway; parents, W.C. and Dortha Jones Galloway.
She is survived by her husband, Clyde (Doc) Sasser of Sacramento; daughter, Jennifer (James Parker) Holzhauser of Hopkinsville; brother, Kevin (Sherry) Galloway of Sacramento; several nieces and nephews, and she will be missed by several great nieces and nephews as well.
Funeral services were held Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento with the Rev. Mike Neal officiating. Burial was in Bethlehem Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation was Sunday Feb. 20, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
