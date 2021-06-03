Hartford — Daymon E. Bunch, 54, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the Ohio County Hospital. He was born July 24, 1966, in Hartford.
Daymon was a member of Hartford United Methodist Church, was wrestling coach at Ohio County High School, enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a great family man.
Daymon was a Lead Operator for Domtar Papermill.
Survivors include his wife Barbara Bunch; sons Patrick Bunch, Kyle (Roberta) Bunch, Ryan (Roshanda) Bunch and Zander Bunch; daughter Paige Bunch; grandchildren Emma, Chloe, Cadynce, Luna and Cedrick Bunch; father Jerry Bunch; mother Brenda Vincent; brothers Gerald (Carylon) Bunch and Nathan Hoskins; nieces and nephews Thomas, Peyton, Eva, Asher & Eloise Hoskins, Lauren, Nick and Emily Bunch; sister-in-law Mary Hampton.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Bob Clements officiating. Friends may visit with the family Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to: bevilbrosfuneral
