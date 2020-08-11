HARTFORD — Daymon McAdams, 60, of Hartford, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Jan. 3, 1960, in Breckinridge County, to the late Harley McAdams and Eveline Smith McAdams. He was last employed by Perdue Farms in Cromwell and was of the Baptist Faith. Daymon was very family oriented; he loved his brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews and the family he gained while at Signature Healthcare of Hartford.
Aside from his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Tony McAdams, Joe McAdams and Randall Smith.
He leaves behind to treasure many memories, his brother, Harley (Sherry) McAdams, of Beaver Dam; four sisters, Wendy McAdams (Kenny) Drake, of Beaver Dam, Norma Jean (Larry) Johnson, of Hartford, Barbara Albertson, of Salem, Indiana, and Judy McAdams, of Centertown; sister-in-law, Joan Smith, of Caneyville; brother-in-law, Stevie Wilkerson, of Centertown and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Noon Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with the Rev. Glennie Geary officiating. Burial will follow in Rosine Cemetery in Rosine. Friends may visit with Daymon’s family from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Masks are required for all who attend per governor’s orders.
