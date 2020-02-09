GREENVILLE — Dayton Charles White, 99, of Greenville, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Richland Place in Nashville, Tennessee, after a short illness. He was born April 15, 1920, in McLean, Illinois, the son of Charles White and Delia Smith White. He was a member of Roland Memorial Baptist Church and was the owner of White’s Sanitation Service in Morgantown for 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Betty Purlee White; his second wife, Anna Elizabeth Ray White; a brother, Justice White; and a sister, Glenna White Williams.
He is survived by two sons, Christopher Wayne White of Marrero, Louisiana, and David Charles (Lola) White of Olney, Illinois; and one grandchild, Christina Ann White of Youngsville, Louisiana.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville with the Rev. Danny Mooneyhan officiating. Burial will follow at New Cypress Cemetery in Greenville. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
