Dayton Hicks Heffelfinger Sr., 69, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born April 26, 1951, in Daviess County to the late Clarence and Billie Hicks Heffelfinger. Dayton graduated from Western Kentucky University with a master’s degree. He was a retired school teacher serving at Burns Middle School for 20 years and 13 years at Apollo High School where he also coached the girls golf team. He was an avid golfer and was a City Senior Open Golf champion. Dayton was a margarita connoisseur and enjoyed crossword and Sudoku. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Heffelfinger.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Creda Townsend Heffelfinger; daughter, Nancy Patel (Vimesh); son, Dayton Heffelfinger, Jr.; three grandchildren, Anisha, Vivika, and Devam Patel; brother, Bob Heffelfinger (Kathy); two nephews, Dr. Ryan Heffelfinger (Dr. Michele) and Dr. Michael Heffelfinger (Erin); several great-nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins.
Private family services will be held. Public visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. The number of those attending the funeral or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
The funeral will be live-streamed at 2 p.m. on Friday at www.davisfuneral
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Foundation for Daviess County Public School, Dayton & Creda Heffelfinger Scholarship, P.O. Box 21510, Owensboro, KY 42304-1510.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented