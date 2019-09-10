Deacon James Rowe was born on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Owensboro Health (8 lbs., 13 oz.) and finished his short but victorious race of life on Friday, Sept. 6, at Norton’s Children’s Hospital. In just two days on earth, Deacon inspired everyone who met him to reach out to Christ and had individuals on four separate continents praying for him. He had the courage of Superman – a nickname his father felt he earned fighting for his life. Deacon was able to help people by donating his heart valves and tissues. His legacy will always be one of love, perseverance, and showing others what living with a big heart looks like.
Left to carry out his legacy are his parents, Mark and Samantha Rowe, of Owensboro; his very proud big brothers, Sawyer Anthony Rowe and Paxton Conley Rowe; his grandparents, Tony and Pam Rowe, of Owensboro, and Kinsel and Susan Swihart, of Hawesville; great-grandparents Bettie Henderson, of Owensboro, Geneva Rowe, of Owensboro, and Lucille Case, of Reynolds Station; uncle Matt Rowe (Amy), of Owensboro; aunts Kristina (Edmon) Wheatley, of Hawesville; Tamara (Kirk) Clark, of Hawesville, and Rebecca (Joe) Mathis, of Danville. Deacon also has many cousins who love him very much.
Deacon’s family would like to express their gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Owensboro Health, Norton’s Children’s Hospital, and the Norton’s EVAC flight team in their excellent care of him. They are also thankful for all those who are praying for them and offering to help.
A service to celebrate Deacon’s life will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Life Community Church in Owensboro with burial at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. All are welcome. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory in Owensboro and after 9 a.m. Wednesday at Life Community Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Mark and Samantha Rowe to help with the medical expenses.
Condolences for the family of Deacon James Rowe may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented