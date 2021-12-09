SACRAMENTO — Dean Miller, 88, of Sacramento, died at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at her residence. Dean was born April 18, 1933, in Muhlenberg County and was a lunch room manager at the Sacramento School. She was also a member of the Sacramento Baptist Church. Mrs. Miller was a student mentor, member of the Red Hat Society and loved to travel. She was very active in her church, where she started the Friendship Club, and was the church organist/pianist.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Bobby M. Miller; brothers Edwin, Buddy and Jerry Galyen; parents Lois E. Galyen and Ruby J. Lee Galyen; and great-grandson Liam.
Survivors include her children, Denise (Bubby) Level of Sacramento, Steve (Angela) Miller of Island and Joy (Randy) Pendley of Hanson; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers Ken Galyen, Don Galyen, Doug Galyen, Larry Galyen and Harold Galyen; and sister Diane Brewer.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento with Bro. Wendell Wood officiating. Burial will follow in Free Union Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
