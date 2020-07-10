Dean R. Weber, 67, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Jan. 15, 1953, in Carthage, Missouri, to the late Earl and Bertha Weber. Dean was a retired Methodist minister who dedicated 46 years to his calling. After his retirement in 2017, he became the part-time minister at Shavers Chapel in Bremen.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Scarlett Sue Weber; his children, Dean Roger Weber II and Laura (Bobby) Whitehouse; and five grandchildren, Isaac, Blake, Gracie, Adrian and Grady.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be private. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davis
Commented