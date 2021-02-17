DeAngelo LePage Buck, 55, departed this life on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Owensboro on Aug. 9, 1965, to the late Phyllis Jean Buck-Moore-Palmer and Marvin Henry Robinson.
DeAngelo was a graduate of Owensboro High School, Class of 1983, where he played basketball with the #32 on his jersey. He joined the U.S. Army right out of high school and received an honorable discharge.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Walter Shemwell; and one aunt, Barbara Buck.
DeAngelo’s precious memories will be cherished by his ex-wife and lifelong friend, Tara Buck; their four children, Kalasha Martindale, Jeffrey Newton, Kyler Newton and Karalaina Newton; five sons, Joshua Swanagan, Jonathan Goodwin (Cadie), Jacob Goodwin, DeAndre Burnett and Jericho Young, all of Kentucky; two sisters, Reymonda Robinson and LeAndrea Robinson of Kentucky; four brothers, Keith Williams of Ohio, Marcus Robinson of Kentucky, DeJohn Moore (Amy) of Texas and Vince Buck (Erika) of New Orleans; two aunts, Joyce Robinson-Valdes (Norman) and Lisa Brown of Illinois; one uncle, Clarence Hanley (Terri) of Florida; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be noon Saturday at Mount Calvary Baptist Church.
The number of those attending the memorial service for Mr. Buck shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Final tributes are entrusted to McFarland Funeral Home. Condolences may be made online at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
