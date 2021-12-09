Deanna Castle, 82, left this Earth on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, after a brief illness. Deanna was born, raised and lived much of her adult life in Owensboro. She lived in Florida for many years before moving to New Hampshire 10 years ago to be near her son.
Deanna was a hard worker who loved life and meeting people. She never met a stranger, had a wonderful sense of humor and always made her family, friends and customers at the Walmart, where she worked, laugh. In the last 10 years, Deanna experienced many adventures with her daughter and son — traveling to Ecuador, Alaska, Iceland, and Europe with Hawaii always one of her favorite destinations. She loved drinking her hazelnut coffee, fishing, riding motorcycles, watching Law and Order, listening to Queen, working in the garden and spending time with her grandchildren. Though she was a recent transplant to New England, she was an avid Patriots fan and had to catch the game every Sunday.
Deanna is survived by her children, Cheryl Walter of San Jose, California, and Richard Walter and his wife, Kerri, of Derry, New Hampshire; her 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and her beloved Shih Tzu, Doodles.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with visitation from noon until time of service. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens, where she will be laid to rest next to her mother, Ruby Lohman, and her twin children, Kerri Dean and Berry Walter.
Memories and condolences for the family of Deanna Castle may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented