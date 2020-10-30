Deanna Deane Miller, 82, of Owensboro, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the Heartford House with family at her side. She was born Jan. 29, 1938, to the late Guy Moorman Deane and Evelyn Marie Siebe Deane.
Her work life began at the Daviess County Clerk’s office, where she met Hal Miller, and that began a life full of adventures. From boating and farming to owning and operating Windy Hollow Recreation Area for many years, she helped instill an entrepreneurial spirit in her girls and grandchildren, along with a strong work and volunteer ethic. Deanna worked to keep the Windy Hollow Restaurant tradition alive for over 50 years. In addition, she operated Windy Hollow Raceway Park with her daughter, Evelyn, for six years. When time allowed, Deanna and Hal set off in their RV for parts unknown, always meandering and meeting new friends.
Deanna touched many lives through her 17 years as the Service Center Director of the Kentuckiana Girl Scouts after starting as a Junior Troop leader. She was a volunteer for American Red Cross, The Help Office, worked as a substitute at Burns Middle School, and was honored with being designated as a Kentucky Colonel. Deanna was a member of First Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hal C. Miller; brother Guy M. Deane Jr., and sister-in-law Ann Deane.
She is survived by her brother, Si Deane; her daughters, Karen Miller (Claud) Porter of Owensboro, Kathryn Patton of Chewelah, Washington, and Evelyn Miller of Owensboro; three grandchildren, KC Daniel of Palm City, Florida, Siebe (Brandon) Heath of Nashville and Hallie McCarty of Windermere, Florida; and four great-grandchildren, Mya and Chloe Daniel, and Palmer and Elliston Heath.
The funeral service for Deanna, with limited attendance, will be Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and shall enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky or to the Heartford House, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
