BEECH GROVE -- Deannie Jewell, 76, of Beech Grove, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at his home. Deannie was a retired farmer.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Jewell; a daughter, Brenda Kessinger; a brother, Frank Jewell; and a sister, Sharon Payne.
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Pleasant Hill Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
Expressions of sympathy: Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund; c/o Jerry Roger, 10685 Possum Trot Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Commented