CONNERSVILLE, INDIANA — Debbie Burdon, 36, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at her home in Connersville, Indiana. She was an active member of Western Avenue Baptist Church in Connersville.
Survivors: husband, Jeremiah; sons, Elijah and Samuel; her mother, Pam; and brother, Eric (Renee) Stogner.
Service: 4 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Debbie’s family requests any memorial contributions be directed to the “Burdon Boys Education Fund” at Farmers Bank, c/o 128 Mexico Rd. Marion, KY 42064.
