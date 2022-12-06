LIVERMORE — Debbie Clark Scott, 64, of Livermore, died Friday, December 2, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Debbie was a homemaker and a member of Bethel Outreach Ministries in Livermore.
Survivors: son, Larry Scott (Wilma), and mother, Judy Hillard.
Family services will be held at a later date. There will be no public visitation.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Debbie’s family.
Expressions of sympathy: Debbie Clark Scott Memorial Fund, C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Debbie at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented