Debbie G. Millay, 61, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born March 2, 1960, in Fordsville to the late Bill and Myrtle Thompson Horn. Debbie worked as a server for over 20 years at Cracker Barrel. She was a very special lady. She enjoyed playing video games with her kids. Debbie loved spending time with her grandchildren and her daughter’s cats.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Bobby Horn, Louise Martin, Billy Juan Roach, Lelia Sanders, Jim Horn, Virginia Horn, Ara Lee Christian and Claude Edward Horn.
She is survived by her children, Chad Millay, Tammi Millay, Molly Bruner and Megan Carter; her partner of 26 years, Darrin Carter; eight grandchildren, Keyara Millay, Austin Millay, Caleb Newton, Haley Newton, Michael Newton, Aiden Clouse, Aurora Bruner and Camryn Eger; two great-grandchildren, Kyla Keown and Ryland Keown; and her brothers, Charley Horn and Kenneth Horn.
Services will be private. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
