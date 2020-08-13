LIVERMORE — Debbie Gillette, 66, of Livermore, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at her home in Livermore. Debbie retired from U.S. Bank in Owensboro and was a member of Bethel Outreach Ministry in Livermore.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Kenneth Gillette; a son, Nathan Gillette; a daughter, Amanda Gillette; brothers, Howard Hillard and Estle “Buddy” Hillard Jr.; and sisters, Rose Howard, Lynn Mason and Carla Kassinger.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore, with the Rev. Becky Case officiating. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Debbie’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The Debbie Gillette family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Debbie Gillette, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Debbie at www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented