SACRAMENTO — Debbie Jo Robinson, 65, of Sacramento, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at her home near Sacramento. Debbie was a nurse’s aide / med-tech at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun.
Survivors: sons, Joey Williams (Ashley) and Jared “Bruce” Harper; daughter, Amarina Robinson (David Forrow); brother, Logan Puckett, Jr. (Michele); and sisters, Rhonda Littlefield and Collette Latham.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Buck Creek Baptist Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the church.
Muster Funeral Homes has been entrusted with care.
Expressions of sympathy: Debbie Jo Robinson Memorial Fund, C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 228, Livermore, KY 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Debbie at musterfuneralhomes.com.
