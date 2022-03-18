CENTRAL CITY — Debbie Jones, 67, of Central City, died on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 3:57 a.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a homemaker and member of Church Street General Baptist Church.
Survivors: daughters, Jamie Higgs and Janice Jones; sisters, Ann Mullins and Shirle Bryant; and brothers, Jerry Holland, Billy (Jane) Holland, Jimmy (Carol) Holland, and Ricky (Shirley) Holland.
Service: 11 a.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
