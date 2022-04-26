Debbie Long Bellwood, 66, of Owensboro, passed away April 23, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born October 14, 1955, in Owensboro, to Harmon and Martha Long. Debbie was of the Catholic faith and a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. She worked in human resources for 43 years and was employed by Owensboro Community College for ten years before her retirement. Debbie was a loving mother and devoted grandmother, rarely missing a grandchild’s game or event for her family. Debbie cherished time with her family more than anything else, especially when it was spent with her grandchildren, Brodie, Keagan, and Jaycee. She was an avid UK fan and crafter.
Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Harmon Long, and her infant brother, Larry Steven Long.
She is survived by her children, Alisha (Jimmie) Lantrip and Michael Bellwood; her mother, Martha Long; her grandchildren, Brodie, Keagan, and Jaycee; her brothers, Gary (Karen) Long, Denny (Denise) Long, and Ron (Angela) Long; her nieces and nephews, Nicole (Travis) Robbins, Jaclyn (Micah) Waddell, Brandon Long, Emily (Daniel) Evans, and Sarah Long; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and great-nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Columba Catholic Church in Lewisport. Burial will be in Serenity Hills Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, and from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Debbie Bellwood may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
