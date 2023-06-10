FORDSVILLE — Debbie McDaniel Norris, 70, of Fordsville, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023, surrounded by her loving family and friends in the care of hospice. Debbie was born Oct. 5, 1952, in Daviess County to the late Evan “Junior” and Florence Aud McDaniel. Debbie was of the Catholic faith. She loved her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Debbie enjoyed collecting and restoring antiques and this passion further rubbed off on her children as well. She had worked as a bus driver for the Daviess County School system for over 10 years and then worked at Purdue for five years.
Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Evan “Junior” McDaniel; her infant daughter, Melonie Barnett; and her in-laws, Eltis “Buster” and Laura Norris, Willie “Bub” Norris, Bernard Gillim, Jimmy Russell, Joella “Joby” Wallace, James Crowe, and Patrick DiRito.
Debbie is survived by her beloved husband of 35 years, Kenny Norris; her mother, Florence Aud McDaniel; her children, Jennifer (Ronnie) Hensley, Keyna (Charlie) Dunn, Crystal (Robbie) Priest, Brandon (Tori) Norris, and Jared Norris; grandchildren, Janie and Noah Massey, Laura, Corine, and Emma Hensley, Justin and Amber Dunn, Ashlynn (BJ) Lucas, and Austin Priest; great-granddaughter, Rilynn Lucas; her siblings, Evan (Barbara) McDaniel, Stephanie (Keith) Kirby, Stacy Green (Roscoe French), Shelly (Byron) Heppler, and Shannon (Keith) Boarman; in-laws, Arlena Norris, Betty “Cotton” (Joseph) Foster, Charlotte “Toot” Gillim, Shirley “Tink” Russell, Doug Wallace, Emmett “Stem” Norris (Rose Clark), Francis “Tiny” Crowe, Rebecca “Becky” DiRito, and Bonnie (Ellis) Tierney; her aunts and uncles; many nieces and nephews; along with numerous cousins and friends; her beloved fur baby, Olga; her lifelong best friend, Regina Edge; and her special caregiver, Cathy Jarboe.
The family wishes to convey their profound gratitude to the entire hospice staff at the Heartford House for the outstanding care that was bestowed upon Debbie.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2023, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. There will be a private burial at a later date. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Heartford House in Owensboro.
Messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
