Debbie Miller Williams, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021. We are heartbroken but rejoice that her struggle is over and that she is with our Heavenly Father. Deborah Gayle Miller Williams was born in Daviess County on Sept. 9, 1947, to the late Charles William “C.W./Charlie” Miller and Irene “Rene” Still Miller. She was a 1965 graduate of Owensboro High School and a 1970 graduate of Kentucky Wesleyan College. Debbie met her husband, Bob, in September 1962 at Owensboro High School, and they were married July 12, 1968. Ever since, they’ve been like peanut butter and jelly — separately good, but together, great!
Debbie was a former member, Bible teacher and outreach director of Wing Avenue Baptist Church and a covenant partner at Church For All, where she was also the outreach director, Bible teacher and member of the Praise Team. She was a volunteer for many organizations, including Owensboro Public Schools, Good News Jail and Prison Ministry at the Daviess County Detention Center, St. Benedict’s, Friends of Sinners and a supporter of CareNet and Right to Life. Additionally, Debbie was on the founding board of directors for Fresh Start and a member of Gideon’s Auxiliary. She also loved and counseled many people through tough times. JOB WELL DONE DEB!! Debbie loved her family and was her mother’s caregiver until her death in 2014. She then stepped up as her grandson Beau’s caregiver without hesitation. She was a very giving person who never met a stranger, loved the beach, cooking, ballroom dancing, working in her flower gardens, doing yard work and attending as many of her grandkids’ school and sporting events as possible. Last, but certainly not least, Debbie was a patriot with a deep love for her country.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Bob “Bobby” Williams; sons, Steve Williams (Stephanie) and Wes Williams (Madeline); daughter Jennifer Rickard (Mike); five grandchildren, Beau Rickard, Will Rickard, Jenna Williams, Erin Williams and Bennett Williams; sister Yvonne Metcalfe (Richard); and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be at noon Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. A recording of the service will be available for viewing, after it has concluded, at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and, prior to service, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home. Per Debbie’s wishes, a reception and celebration of life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Hampton Inn Downtown, 401 W. Second St., Owensboro, in the second floor Riverview Room.
A special thanks is given to Dr. Maheshwari, Dr. Glaser, Dr. Faught, Dr. Kittinger, the staff of the Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center and the Heartford House, especially her nurse, Nikki, and everyone who sent cards, food, visited, and prayed for Debbie and our family.
Proverbs 31:10-12, 20, 25-26, & 28-31
10 Who can find a virtuous and capable wife? She is more precious than diamonds or rubies. 11 Her husband can trust her, and she will greatly enrich his life. 12 She brings him good, not harm, all the days of her life. 20 She opens her arms to the poor and extends her hands to the needy. 25 She is clothed with strength and dignity, and she laughs at the days to come. 26 When she speaks, her words are wise, and she gives instructions with kindness. 28 Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: 29 “Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.” 30 Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. 31 Honor her for all that her hands have done and let her works publicly bring her praise.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 1133, Owensboro, KY 42302.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
