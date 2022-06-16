SACRAMENTO — Debbie Rust Thaxton, 62, of Sacramento, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at her home in Sacramento. Deborah Ann Rust was born August 6, 1959, in Orlando, Florida to the late Sidney Paul and Shirley Lee Paris Rust and was married to Michael Lee Thaxton March 28, 1986. Debbie retired as an office manager from Landstar Trucking in Madisonville and was a member of Sacramento Baptist Church. She was a long-time volunteer for both the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. Debbie enjoyed caring for her flowers and loved her dog, Susie. In addition to her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by a brother, Tony Rust.
Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Mike Thaxton; a son, Jason Thaxton of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren; a brother, Eric Rust of Utica; a niece, Kristen Rust Payne (John); and two nephews, Justin Rust and Shawn Rust.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Revs. Wendell Wood and Mike Rust officiating. Burial will be in the Sacramento Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Debbie’s family from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday at Musters in Calhoun.
Debbie’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Debbie Rust Thaxton family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Sacramento Baptist Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 15, Sacramento, KY 42372.
Share your memories and photos of Debbie at musterfuneralhomes.com.
