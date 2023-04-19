CALHOUN — Debbie Whitaker, 68, of Calhoun, went home to be with Jesus, her son, her granddaughter, and her other friends and family members Monday, April 17, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Deborah Lynn Wells was born Oct. 14, 1954, in Owensboro to the late Marion Douglas and Billie June Fitts Wells, was a 1972 graduate of Livermore High School, and was married to Luie Allan Whitaker Jan. 2, 1973. Debbie was the co-owner and operator of R&W Logistics in Calhoun and a member of Calhoun Baptist Church, where she served in the benevolence ministry. She enjoyed volunteering in any area of her church and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by her son, Houston Bryant Whitaker; granddaughter, Emmalee Grace Bowlds; sister, Leslie Wink; and nephew, Elliot Wells.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Luie Whitaker; two daughters, Shelby Lynn Decker (Shawn) and Kristie Lee Bowlds (Andy), both of Calhoun; daughter-in-law, Brittany Whitaker of Calhoun; nine grandchildren, Ashby Rice, Sydney Cessna (Thomas), Zane Decker, H.B. Whitaker, Caroline Whitaker, Lily Bowlds, Kayleigh Bowlds Hughes (Michael), Kerstyn Decker, and Kaleb Decker; two great-granddaughters, Anniston Cessna and Ellington Cessna; brother, Doug Wells (Tresa) of Owensboro; two sisters, Bonnie Melton (Ralph) of Madisonville and Pamela Wells Daniel (Rodney) of Greenville; two sisters-in-law, Lois Kuegel (Rod) of Owensboro and Lori Troutman of Calhoun; along with several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at Calhoun Baptist Church, with Dr. Richard Sams and the Rev. Will Troutman officiating. Burial will be in Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Debbis’ family from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Debbie’s family.
The Debbie Whitaker family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Baptist Church, Benevolence Fund or the Emmalee Grace Playground Fund, P.O. Box 283, Calhoun, KY 42327.
