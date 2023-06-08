BELTON — Debby Lynn Kukula, 61, of Belton, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 6:18 p.m. at her residence. She was the activity director at Sparks Nursing Center.
Survivors: husband, Robert Kukula; sons, Jeremy (Amanda) Lee and Jayson (Cadee) Kukula; daughters, Jessica (Eric) Glick and Jennifer (Jacob) Boggess; and brother, Norman (Bertie) Cartwright.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
