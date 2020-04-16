Deborah Aldridge Sapp, 62, of Owensboro, went home to be with the Lord on April 14, 2020. She was born Oct. 9, 1957, to the late Emma Jean and Paul “Knob” Aldridge. She was a member of Centertown Tabernacle. She loved Jesus and had unwavering faith in the face of all her trials and many health battles. She loved her family more than life itself and was the “crazy glue” that kept her brothers and sister together. She was the most wonderful, loving mother who was just corky enough to “build character.” She loved to sing, especially at church, but also made sure to teach her granddaughter to sing the Oak Ridge Boys “Mmm Papa Mow Mow.” She enjoyed reading, eating chocolate, watching NCIS and Law and Order, and if you can’t tell, had a wonderful sense of humor.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Larry Sapp; son Brent Sapp; sister Rita Gish; and brother Rick Aldridge.
She is survived by her daughters, Ashleigh Emery (Ryan) of Owensboro and Ronda Sapp of Evansville; grandchildren McKennah Emery, Thomas Sapp and Melinda Sapp; brother Chris Aldridge of Livermore; and several nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family services will be held at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be at Nickel Ridge Cemetery.
Deborah’s funeral services will be available for viewing on Saturday at www.davis funeralhome.com
funeralhome.com.
In lieu of visitation, there will be a drive-by caravan remembrance from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday in the parking lot at Davis Funeral Home. The family requests that you please, please come as you are and drive through. Your participation is important to us! Due to safety directives, please do not exit your car, but you are allowed to roll down your window and show your support to Deborah’s family.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented