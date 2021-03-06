Deborah Ann Adams Mannahan, 64, of St. Charles, KY passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at her home.
She was born on January 27, 1957, in Madisonville to the late Laura Mae Burns Adams and Everett Adams. Deborah loved her church and her church family at Covenant Community Church in Madisonville, where she was a member. She enjoyed gardening and working in her yard, but her greatest love was her family and her great-nephew, Kenyen.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Adams.
Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Truman Mannahan; son, Terry Mannahan of Dawson Springs; daughter, D.D. Meyer of White Plains; sisters, Lisa (William) Davis and Mary Beecham, both of Dawson Springs; nieces, Samantha Copple, Laura Ivy both of Dawson Springs and Jessica Newberry of Princeton; nephew, William Davis, Jr. of Dawson Springs; and several grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Dr. Michael Knight and Bro. J.T. Haire officiating. Burial to follow at Gilland Ridge Cemetery in St. Charles.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Monday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Mackie Burns, Terry Hayes, William Davis, William Davis, Jr. Keith Williams and Buddy Farris. Honorary pallbearers are Terry Mannahan, Kenyen Williams, Kameron Tackett and Bentley Oakley.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
