HARTFORD — Deborah Ann “Debbie” Matthews, 63, of Hartford, died on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. She was born April 14, 1960, in Hartford to Bonnie Allen Matthews and the late James Matthews.
She is survived by her mother, Bonnie Matthews; husband, Carl W. Frizzell; four children, April Matthews (Josh), James (Bessie) Bradshaw, Joy (Robbie) Coble and Jennifer West; 16 grandchildren, Amber (Sean) Vance, James (Tyler) Fulkerson, Hayden Kemp, Autumn Embry, Destiny (Collin) Thomas, Shalynn Bradshaw, Chelsea Bradshaw, Jamie LeAnne Bradshaw (Austin), Kandi Bradshaw, James “Little Man” Bradshaw, Haley Coble, Jacoby Coble, Brendan Ray Coble, Jenna West, Jonathan Davis and Jocelyn (Pedro) Martinez; nine great-grandchildren, Emma, Ivey, Liam, Wyat, Charles Hunter, Ryker, Rose, Jace, Paisley and Kylan; brothers, Ricky (Susan) Matthews and David (Janie) Matthews.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Render Memorial Cemetery, McHenry. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until time of service Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers Debbie wished for her family to receive wind chimes in her memory. Online condolence may be left for the family of Deborah Ann “Debbie” Matthews by visiting her memorial at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
