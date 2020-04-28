Deborah Ann Frantz Redenius, 70, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born Dec. 15, 1949, in Owensboro, she was the daughter of the late John Daniel and Sophia Brooks Frantz. Deborah was a member of Calvary Temple and was retired from retail sales. She enjoyed karaoke night at the Roosevelt House, watching movies, working in her garden and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Wayne Frantz.
Surviving are her children, Frank (Sara) Redenius of Lewisport and Tonya Frantz of Owensboro; grandchildren Joseph and Johnathan Redenius; an honorary granddaughter, Taylor Blandford; nephews she raised, David Wayne and John Michael Frantz; a sister, Sharon Gail Pettus; and many cousins.
Services were private with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
