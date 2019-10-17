Deborah Ann Goodman Alvey, 62, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center. Born June 11, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Edith Crenshaw Goodman. Mrs. Alvey retired from Twin Rivers Nursing Home where she was a CNA for over 30 years. She was a devoted Christian, enjoyed going to garage sales and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her children, Jennifer (Denny Allen) Alvey of Owenbsoro and Nick (Jennifer) Alvey of Panama City, Florida; grandchildren Blake Alvey, Brandon Alvey, Briana Alvey, Sydney Jewell and Mason Preston; a brother, Roy (Sandy) Goodman of Owensboro; and beloved friends, Judy Alvey and Claire Estes.
Services are private with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Alvey Family, c/o Cardinal Cremation Society, 927 Old Hartford Rd., Owensboro, KY 42303.
