HARTFORD — Deborah Ann “Debbie” Matthews, 63, of Hartford, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
Survivors: mother, Bonnie Matthews; husband, Carl W. Frizzell; children, April Matthews (Josh), James (Bessie) Bradshaw, Joy (Robbie) Coble, and Jennifer West; and brothers, Ricky (Susan) Matthews and David (Janie) Matthews.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Render Memorial Cemetery, McHenry. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Gifts of wind chimes to her family in her memory.
