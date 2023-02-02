Deborah Ann Nugent, 38, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord Apr. 16, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born June 21, 1983.
Deborah was preceded in death by her mother, Pat Nugent.
Survivors include her Godparents, Dennis Rhodes and Arlene Cecil, along with their families. She will also be missed by her friends and caregivers at the Bishop Seonneker Home where she spent many happy days.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at St. Lawrence Church, 6199 St. Lawrence Road, Philpot. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Commented