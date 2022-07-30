Deborah Ann Sapp, 74, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at Wellington Parc. She was born September 2, 1947, in Daviess County to the late William Wright Sapp, Sr. and Margaret Geneva Henry Sapp. Debbie was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church where she was in the church choir and on the Parish Council. She retired from Omico Plastics after 50 years. Debbie started out as a secretary and eventually became the Chief Executive Officer of the company. She was a 1965 graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School and received her associate’s degree in business from Owensboro Business College and also attended Brescia College. She loved going to Disney World, and she took her nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Debbie loved spending time with all her family and she enjoyed making crafts, especially wreaths.
Debbie was also preceded in death by a brother, David Sapp, January 25, 2020.
Surviving is a brother, William Wright Sapp, Jr., and wife, Lois, a sister, Judith Sullivan, and husband, Ed, and a sister-in-law, Linda Sapp, all of Owensboro; her nieces and nephews, Michael Sapp (Liza), Mark Sapp (Stacie), Chris Sapp (Annette), Aaron Sapp (Jessi), Jennefer Greenlee (Kevin), Nathan Sapp (Jill), Joshua Sullivan (Sarah), and Sarah Herrmann (Peter); several great-nieces and nephews; and two great-great-nieces.
The Funeral Mass for Debbie will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Precious Blood Catholic Church, with entombment following in Resurrection Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., with prayers at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church, 3306 Fenmore Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented