Deborah “Debbie” Ann Hall Hoover, 63, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at UK Medical Center in Lexington. She was born July 16, 1957, in Hartford, Connecticut, to the late Fred and Effie Taul Hall. Debbie was a speech language pathologist and a member of Pleasant Valley Community Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Willis Hall.
She is survived by her husband, James Tully Hoover; daughter Kera Hoover Wedding of Owensboro; son Jon Tristan Hoover of Owensboro; and an aunt, Telitha McLimore.
Private services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday and will be livestreamed at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Drive-by visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pleasant Valley Community Church in the back parking lot.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to S.P.A.R.K.Y., 227 St. Ann St., Owensboro, KY 42303 or a Go Fund Me account at www.gf.me/u/vttst8.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
