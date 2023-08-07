BEAVER DAM — Deborah “Debbie” Ann Maze, 60, of Beaver Dam, Kentucky, left this world suddenly on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. She was born on Oct. 16, 1962, to the late Charles Maiden and the late Shirley Kitchens Beck. Debbie was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church and she was retired from Insurance Depot.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Lee Maze; her parents, Shirley Ann and William Edward Beck and Charles Maiden.
She is survived by her children, Melissa (Aaron) Creek of Matanzas, Joshua (Carah) Maze of Bowling Green and Jessica (Zach) Whittaker of Hartford; seven siblings, Gary Maiden, Sharon Wilson, Sheila Burden, Sherry Duff, Scott Maiden, Barry Maiden and Shannon Bryant. Many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
Anyone who knew Debbie would tell you that her greatest blessings on earth called her Mamaw Honey. Kaleb Humphrey, Briley Howard, Tristian Maze, Corbin Maze, Liam Creek, Kennedy Creek, Ava Whittaker, Leland Whittaker, Emma Whittaker and Cayden Maze were the lights of her life; she loved them more than life itself.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery, Cromwell. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family asks that if you have pictures you could share with them, those may be uploaded to her memorial tribute on www.danksfuneralhome.com or you may bring to the service.
Commented