Deborah “Debbie” Smith Morton Wimsatt, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Feb. 8, 2021, at her home. Born Dec. 19, 1947, she was the daughter of Marvin and Francis Smith.
Debbie was known as the Donut Lady, working at Walmart for over 15 years making donuts. She will be remembered for her croc-wearing, sassy attitude, and one of her many gifts was being straight forward and honest. She had battled cancer and defeated it twice.
Debbie is preceded in death by her parents; her sons, Robert P. Wimsatt II and Brian Lee Wimsatt; and her sister, Jacquelyn June “Jackie” Franklin.
Debbie leaves behind her daughter, Brandi Wimsatt-Rios; aunt Bobbie Stroud; grandchildren Shaenna Wimsatt, Kaela Wimsatt, Antonio Rios-Wimsatt, Kristin Wimsatt, Brian Lee Wimsatt Jr., Zander Rios-Wimsatt, Bailey Wimsatt and Robert Patrick “Trey” Wimsatt III; great-grandchildren Emma Grace Wimsatt and Beauden Lee Howard; her dog, Munchkin; and her best friend, Rose Murphy.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family in care of Cardinal Cremation Society.
No services are scheduled at this time. Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
