FAIRHOPE, Ala. — Deborah “Debby” Wyatt Brown was a caring mother, grandmother and friend. She left this world suddenly on Dec. 13, 2020, at age 70.
She was born to Bill and Dorothy Wyatt on March 30, 1950, in Mobile, Alabama. While most of her childhood was spent in Tillman’s Corner, Alabama, she spent many summers with her grandmother in Quitman, Mississippi, and with a father in the civil service, she traveled extensively in childhood.
After graduating from high school, Debby married and had her only child, daughter Elizabeth Brown McGriff.
Debby lived in Owensboro for 25 years, where she made many friends and worked as an office manager for AMEC. Later, she travelled for the company, working on site from New York to Florida. Her caring nature was infectious, and she left behind multitudes of friends wherever she went.
The love of music was instilled in Debby from an early age by her mother; she played her piano most every day. One of her favorite memories was going with her granddaughter, Camille, to the USA Women & Children’s Hospital to play the piano for the patients at Christmas.
She took immense pride in cultivating her garden, nursing seeds into gorgeous vines, flowers and fruit trees. She was willing to share her crops and knowledge with everyone. Debby had a rare ability to listen, making her great with animals, and she always volunteered to babysit others’ pets.
In our modern, fast-paced world, Debby took the time to care for other people, and it was her life’s mission to be there for her fellow human. She was known to be a reliable ear for listening, always did favors for friends and neighbors and cared for her community.
She was excited to connect with and serve her community, be that working in the concession stand at Fairhope High School swim meets or helping older neighbors grocery shop.
Debby made a point of pushing the bounds of her comfort zone later in life. She was proud to hike Machu Picchu with her granddaughter, watch her grandson sail in Croatia or walk beaches in Nantucket with old friends.
She was a kind-hearted and giving person. She loved her daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren, friends, and her little white Maltipoo rescue, Maui. She was loved and is gone shockingly too soon.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to Fairhope United Methodist Church Shepherd’s Place, 155 S. Section St., Fairhope, AL 36532 or the charity of your choice.
