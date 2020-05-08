EMERSON, Ga. — Deborah Gayle “Debbie” Anderson Delaino, 61, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, in her home of 32 years in Emerson, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Herman Anderson. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Jay Edwin Delaino of Emerson; sons William Dominic (Haley) Delaino of Euharlee, Georgia, and Isaac Theophilus (Michaela) Delaino of Clarksville, Tennessee; grandchildren Brennen and Wylee Delaino; mother Carolyn Shelton Anderson of Owensboro; and sisters Donna Anderson Griffin of Beech Grove, Kentucky, and Laura Anderson Muhlenberg of Owensboro.
Deb was born Sept. 27, 1958, in Albany, Georgia, to her parents, Charles and Carolyn Anderson. She graduated from Owensboro High School in 1977 and proceeded to receive her undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College of Education. She earned a Master of Early Childhood Education degree from Western Kentucky University. She began her first teaching job in Cedar Key, Florida, where she met her husband, Jay. Deb and Jay married on Feb. 18, 1984, in Owensboro.
Deb’s early years were filled with joy, being surrounded by a loving family that taught her the meaning of being united as one. She enjoyed dressing up with her sisters and playing with her dolls. She was an avid member of her school’s band, which provided her with opportunities to travel around sharing her talents. Both of Deb’s parents were educators, which influenced Deb’s spark for education. She thrived through her passion for teaching and seeing the advancement in young children. Over time, Deb developed the importance of family. Her greatest passion was teaching, but her biggest accomplishment was being a wife and mother. Deb enjoyed the little things in life — fresh wildflowers from her husband, the outdoors and road trips, especially to see family. She cherished everyone in her life, especially her family and friends. Deborah worked as an educator for 35 years before retiring at age 59 from Cloverleaf Elementary School in Cartersville, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, Deb’s family asks for donations to be made to The Hope Center Foundation in Cartersville, Georgia. Due to COVID-19, memorial services are to be determined.
