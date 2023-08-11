Deborah Harris Jackson, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation. Debbie was born May 25, 1952, to the late George and Thelma Harris. She was a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church and retired as a certified nursing assistant from Hillcrest Healthcare. She enjoyed spending time with her family and doing crossword puzzles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, George Harris, Jr.
Debbie is survived by her husband of 53 years, Arthur Jackson; daughters, Alethea Roberts of Owensboro and Yolanda Harris of Flint, Michigan; son, Arthur Courtney Harris of Owensboro; 25 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Elaine Harris Pope of Owensboro, Shelia Harris Jackson (Tony), and Geraldine Harris Head (Wuan); brothers, Hilton Harris of Owensboro, Marnell Harris of Evansville, Indiana, Rickey Harris of Owensboro, Dwayne Harris of Owensboro, and Jeffery Harris (Louise) of Charleston, South Carolina; a special niece, Alanna Jackson Cornell of Owensboro; a host of other nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law, Stacy; uncle, Hugh Harris; and a host of cousins and friends.
The funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Mrs. Jackson and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
