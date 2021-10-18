Deborah Hatfield, 64, of Owensboro, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on January 1, 1957 in Bloomington, Illinois. She loved spending time with and cooking for her family. Deborah loved the Holidays, eating, playing bingo, and watching soaps.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Gladys Lyons; two brothers, Bobby and Tony Burgess.
Survivors include her husband of 28 years, Larry Hatfield; her children, Jenny Laws (Billy), of Owensboro, Jason Burgess (Tara), of Tell City, Jeffrey Burgess (Linda), of Owensboro; step-son, Larry Hatfield Jr. (Kori), of Beaver Dam; sister-in-law, Kandy Burgess, of Pontiac, Illinois; 11 grandchildren, Marissa English, Haley Laws, Jazmine Burgess, Kenzie Burgess, Brayden Burgess, Marrisa Criss, Amanda Shouse, Garrett Bratcher, Eli Hatfield, Farrah Hatfield, Paisley Hatfield; seven great-grandchildren, Emila English, Evie English, Roman Criss, Charlie Criss, Braylee Conrad, Emma Shouse, Raegan Shouse; and two great-grandbabies on the way.
Services will be 2 p.m. on Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented