Deborah “Jean” Arnold Galloway, devoted Mother, Grandmother, and Memaw, 70, died Monday, April 4, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Deborah was born Dec. 21, 1951, in Peoria, Illinois to William Gene Arnold and Elizabeth Ambs. In 1986, Deborah graduated from Henderson Community College with a nursing degree. She was a devoted nurse for 30 years. Deborah worked as a critical care nurse. She married David Galloway on March 29, 1991; David and Deborah just celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary.
Deborah was a passionate reader; she loved her books. She loved the colors yellow, navy, and maroon. Other interest includes going to the beach with her family, she loved watching the ocean and playing a good game of Texas HoldEm, Spades, and Skipbo.
Deborah is survived by her husband, David; children, Stephanie (Keith) Pierce and Billy (Krista) Glenn; step-children, Timmy and Nona; five grandchildren, Magan (Daniel), Matthew, Drew, Drake, and Druree; three great-grandchildren, Audrie, Adysiin, and Avalynne; step-grandchildren, SaCara, Landon, Ruby Jane, Dustin, Darrian, Erica, Tara, and Summer; sisters, Pam (Tony) Anderson and Cindy (John) Hagan; brothers, Steve (Cheryl) Arnold and Bill (Carol) Arnold; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, William Gene Arnold; mother, Elizabeth Ambs; brothers, Eddie, Frankie, and Cecil Arnold; nephew, Charles Lee Allen; and step-daughter, Shawna.
Deborah will be remembered for the wonderful nurse that she was, her smile, and the love that she showed to her family and many others. She was intelligent and she was strong.
Services will be 9 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, there will be a Nightingale Ceremony. Burial to follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and again on Friday, April 8, 2022 from 8 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Deborah "Jean" Arnold Galloway and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
