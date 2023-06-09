PADUCAH — Deborah Jeanne Absher, 69, of Paducah, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at her residence. She was a 1972 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High, then graduated from SIU in Carbondale, Illinois with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She took her first job at a newspaper outside of Chicago, Illinois, and later worked for Stars and Stripes Military Newspaper, which allowed her to travel outside the US. She was also a night editor for a newspaper in San Antonio, Texas. She loved to paint and read.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Martha Absher.
Surviving are her two brothers, Robert (Theresa) Absher of Owensboro and Steve (Karen) Absher of Irvin, California; two nieces, Jessica Burgess and Kerrie Collison; two nephews, Keith Absher and Kevin Absher; two cousins, Jim (Sandy) Jacobs and Gary (Vicki) Jacobs; and three great-nephews.
She will be cremated and laid to rest at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Princeton.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Commented