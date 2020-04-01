Deborah Joyce Moorman, 72, of Owensboro, departed this life on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at home. She retired from Ragu after 26 years of service. Deborah was known as an avid reader.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Chris and Georgia Williams; and her husband, Thomas Moorman III.
She leaves to cherish her memories and mourn the loss of her passing two sons, Keithe Williams and Kevin Moorman; one daughter, Kahali (Tim) Green; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two brothers, James and Charles Williams; and a special friend, Sue Tyler Hanley.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral service for Ms. Deborah Joyce Moorman will be private. McFarland Funeral Home is entrusted with the Final Tribute.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
