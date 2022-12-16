GREENVILLE — Deborah “Debby” K. Boren, 68, of Greenville, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Atrium Hospice House in Monroe, North Carolina. She was a telephone pole lineman for Bell South and a member of Mercy Hill Church.
Survivors: sons, Joseph G. “Joey” (Susan) Dotson, Daniel Thomas (Casey) Boren, and James Keith Boren; daughter, Stacy Rhea (John) Boren-Brackett; sisters, Linda Grue and Karen (William “Bill”) Barnett; and brother, James “Jimmy” (Diane) Foster.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Green’s Chapel Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
