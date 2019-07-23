Deborah Kay Black, 63, of Owensboro departed this life on Friday, July 19, 2019, at home. She was born in Princeton. She formerly worked at Cliff Hagan Boys Club. Debbie retired from Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a member of Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Marjorie Shelton, along with two sisters, Benita and Diane Shelton and her husband, Michael Anthony Black Sr.
Debbie leaves to cherish her memories and mourn the loss of her passing her mother who nurtured her, Sally Shelton Butler; three sons, Evangelist Michael (Christie) Johnson, Chalos (Chasity) Shelton, and Michael (Chanda) Black Jr.; two daughters, Makia Black and Kaycee (Lethie) Black; 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Donald (Laverne) Shelton and Keith (Regina) Briggs; two sisters, Melissa (David) Sutton and Bonnie Shelton; along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Burial in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at McFarland Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Condolences may be made at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
