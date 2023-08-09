Deborah L. Crowe, 69, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born June 2, 1954, in Daviess County to the late Robert E. Ham and Margaret Eunice Crabtree Ham. Deborah loved her cats and horses.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Crowe.
Survivors include her brother, Robert V. Ham; sister, Sandra Brown; cousin, Mary Collins; and niece.
There will be no funeral arrangements. James H. Davis Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.
