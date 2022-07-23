Deborah L. Dockery, 69, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Ohio County Hospital. Debbie worked for many years as a hairdresser. She was the owner of Debbie’s Hair Care in Hartford.
Survivors: husband, Clifford Ray Dockery; son, Brad Dockery (Dede); daughter, Sherri Basham (Ernie); and brother, Roger Ham (Gayle).
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
