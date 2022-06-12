Deborah Matlock

Deborah L. Matlock, 72, of Lewisport, passed away June 10, 2022 at her home with her family at her side. She was born in Owensboro February 7, 1950. She was a homemaker and worked retail for fun when her kids were grown. She enjoyed playing slots, bingo, and the lottery.

She is preceded in death by her father, Pat Thompson; her mother and step father, Elsie and George Tipton; a sister, Sherlene Weeks and a brother, Mike Thompson.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Larry Matlock; daughter, Nicki Easler; two sons, Jeff Matlock and Andy Matlock; brother, Steve Thompson; 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and several aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

The family would like to express sincere thanks to Caretenders & Hospice of Western Kentucky. They are truly a special group of people.

Services will be at 4 p.m. on Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com