Deborah L. Matlock, 72, of Lewisport, passed away June 10, 2022 at her home with her family at her side. She was born in Owensboro February 7, 1950. She was a homemaker and worked retail for fun when her kids were grown. She enjoyed playing slots, bingo, and the lottery.
She is preceded in death by her father, Pat Thompson; her mother and step father, Elsie and George Tipton; a sister, Sherlene Weeks and a brother, Mike Thompson.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Larry Matlock; daughter, Nicki Easler; two sons, Jeff Matlock and Andy Matlock; brother, Steve Thompson; 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and several aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
The family would like to express sincere thanks to Caretenders & Hospice of Western Kentucky. They are truly a special group of people.
Services will be at 4 p.m. on Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
