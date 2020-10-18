Deborah Lear, 67, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Michigan on June 26, 1953, to Al and Marlene Loncaric. Deborah was a retired dispatcher and homemaker. She liked Winnie the Pooh, doing crosswords and word searches and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Aside from her parents, Deborah is survived by her children, Melanie Kelly, Larry Heidler, Brian Heidler, Julie Holloway, Donald Heidler, Rachel Murphy and Jessica Ratliff; her companion, Mark Murphy; 21 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her brother, Johnny Loncaric.
