Deborah M. Moseley, 67, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born December 1, 1954, in Daviess County. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She worked many jobs in sales, including Academy Sports, Kroger, and Lowe’s. She was an avid fan of U.K. sports, enjoyed spending time with her dog, Crackers, and loved her nieces and nephews dearly.
Deborah was preceded in death by her father, William Moseley in 2007; nephews, Ryan Arnold in 2020 and William Joseph Moseley in 2021; and brothers-in-law, Bennie Arnold in 2006 and Jerry Phillips in 2001.
Surviving are her mother, Cornelia B. Moseley of Owensboro; two sisters, Julia “Judy” Arnold and Becky Phillips, both of Owensboro; a brother, Joseph (Terry) Moseley of Owensboro; a niece, Vanessa Moseley of Owensboro; five nephews, Michael (Candy) Moseley of South Carolina, Matthew Phillips, Jeff (Rhonda) Arnold, and Mark (Jennifer) Arnold, all of Owensboro, and Lucas Phillips of Nashville, Tennessee; and several other nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass for Deborah will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with entombment following in Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the funeral Mass Friday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Deborah Moseley, c/o Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
